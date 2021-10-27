Talented Westmeath and Leinster Rugby star Fionn O’Hara completes AFL switch

A great move for the Westmeath teenager.

Westmeath teenager Fionn O’Hara has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with AFL side Hawthorn after impressing for Westmeath at the underage grades.

O’Hara is a multi-talented sportsperson – having played for Ireland and Leinster at Under-18 level in rugby before making the decision to move Down Under to play in the AFL.

O’Hara, 19, has been courted by Hawthorn for the last three years – and he now signs on as a Category B rookie to join the club’s growing Irish contingent.

Fionn O’Hara makes the move to the AFL.

Meathman Conor Nash is already at the Hawks, and their acquisition of O’Hara adds to their contingent from Ireland.

“We’re rapt to be able to bring Fionn on board after having our eye on him for three years,” Hawthorn recruitment boss Mark McKenzie said.

Best of luck to former minor footballer and @StLomansGAAClub senior championship medalist Fionn O'Hara who has signed a contract with @AFL side @HawthornFC.

Best wishes for the future Fionn!!!!!#iarmhiabu#westmeathgaa#maroonandwhitearmy pic.twitter.com/tXdIk2cGrj — Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) October 26, 2021

“Over the course of the time we’ve got to know him, we’ve found him to be a really high-level character with a great work ethic and a real understanding of professionalism having had that experience in those elite pathways.

“He has worked hard already to hone his AFL skills, so he’s already developed some strong kicking skills coupled with being a good decision maker with ball in hand as well.”

Fionn O’Hara.

O’Hara will be a welcome addition to Hawthorn’s ranks – joining with much sporting pedigree from his youth in Gaelic football and rugby.

As mentioned, he has played for Leinster at Under-18 and Under-20 level, while he has also played for Ireland.

“Fionn actually visited the club in early 2020 and spent some time in Melbourne throughout that period along with his family,” McKenzie added.

Fionn-ally! 🤗 We've had our eye on him for a few years but now exciting Irishman Fionn O'Hara is officially a Hawk! 😎 DETAILS ⬇️ 📝 : https://t.co/r3xQFJaRxf pic.twitter.com/ymDuzLpOTN — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) October 26, 2021

“So, he already knows a bit about the city as well as the standards and expectations of being a professional footballer, so that should help him with his transition across to Australia. We expect him to enter the program early in the new year.”

