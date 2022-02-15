Dublin v Mayo: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The Dublin v Mayo rivalry renews itself on Saturday.

Dublin host Mayo in a mouth-watering Allianz National League clash at Croke Park on Saturday evening, with the Dubs in dire need of a win to get their season back on track.

Dessie Farrell’s side come into this weekend’s action off the back of two successive defeats, while Mayo have drawn and won once so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dublin v Mayo in the National League.

Dublin v Mayo: What time and TV channel is it on?

Dublin v Mayo will take place on Saturday February 19th at Croke Park, with the Dubs looking to right the wrongs of a bad start to their National League campaign.

Throw in for the game is at 7.30pm and the match will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

Kerry host Dublin in Round 2 of the 2022 Allianz Football League Division 1. 💚💛 🎟 Online https://t.co/jLqJ4e5TOu and at selected SuperValu Ireland https://t.co/4hXZA5ySYx & Centra Ireland https://t.co/CxR8ZKoEOs stores. pic.twitter.com/eIbH6lflxR — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 31, 2022

The national broadcaster will provide build-up, with coverage getting underway at 7.15pm. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Dublin v Mayo: What is at stake?

In truth, Dublin need to beat Mayo if they are to try to keep their hopes of success alive in Division One of the Allianz Leagues this year.

After two damaging defeats, the Dubs are under immense pressure to get a win on the board, despite it being in the early stages of the season.

It’s a trip to Croker this Saturday for our senior footballers as they take on Dublin 🟢🔴 This match is tickets only

Tickets are available online via the link below and also from SuperValu & Centra Stores

👉https://t.co/3kDF6mepF6#mayogaa #AllianzLeagues #GAA #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/U3c9nXzBKN — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) February 14, 2022

James Horan’s Mayo, however, come into the game with a sense of vigour and confidence after their most recent win away to Monaghan.

Dublin v Mayo: What are the odds?

With the Dubs struggling in recent weeks, the bookies still back Dessie Farrell’s side to get the job done at Croke Park, with home adavantage set to be key.

At the time of writing, Dublin are favourites with Paddy Power at 4/7, while Mayo can be backed at 7/4.

It’s Double Dubs this Saturday at Croke Park 👕👕 🎟 Get match tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/9r54VKmaqS#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/u4NyIFtob4 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) February 15, 2022

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 15/2.

Team News

Team news will be revealed in due course.

