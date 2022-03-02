Dublin v Kilkenny: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The two Leinster rivals take on one another on Sunday.

Dublin head into this weekend’s Allianz National Hurling league action on Saturday knowing that they are a side on the up once more.

After an unbeaten start that has yielded two wins and a draw, the Sky Blues are on the crest of a wave of sorts, having seen off Tipperary in Thurles last weekend.

But they will be very conscious that they will not have it their own way at all against a Kilkenny side who are well in the hunt in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dublin v Kilkenny on in the National League.

Dublin v Kilkenny: What time and TV channel is it on?

Dublin v Kilkenny in the National League will take place on Saturday, March 5th at Parnell Park after two wins for both sides so far in their league campaigns.

Throw in for the game is at 5pm and the match will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

The national broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 4.30pm. The match will also be available to stream on RTE Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Dublin v Kilkenny: What is at stake?

For a league game between Dublin and Kilkenny, there is plenty riding on this latest instalment of rivalry between the two counties.

While the Cats have enjoyed most, if not all of the success between the pair, Dublin are an emerging force, as seen with their recent win away to Tipperary.

“Aidan Mellett ran his socks off all day long. That’s what we like- for young guys to come in & make their mark…” Mattie Kenny singled out @Bodengaa‘s @aidan_mellett98 for particular praise following Saturday’s Allianz League win over Tipperary in Thurles. #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/zvz0oMAcdB — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) February 28, 2022

Couple that with Kilkenny’s apparent decline in recent years from All-Ireland kingpins to contenders, the Dubs will be eyeing a scalp against their Leinster rivals.

Dublin v Kilkenny: What are the odds?

While Dublin are in good form, they are only slight favourites to defeat Kilkenny, as reflected by the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Dublin are favourites with Paddy Power at 5/6, while Kilkenny can be backed at 6/5.

Our Senior Hurlers face Kilkenny this Saturday in Parnell Park at 5pm. It would be great to have a big home support to cheer them on.

Match tickets ➡️ https://t.co/XjOXK8TwYz pic.twitter.com/OClAsjjKjn — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 1, 2022

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 8/1.

Team News

Team news will be revealed in due course.

