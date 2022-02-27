Dublin’s crisis deepens after miserable defeat to Kildare

The Dubs are in big trouble.

Dublin fell to another very damaging defeat in their Allianz National League Division 1 campaign, falling to a three-point defeat to Leinster rivals Kildare in Newbridge.

The result piles the pressure on manager Dessie Farrell, who is already facing serious questions surrounding his future in the capital.

But for Kildare, it is a welcome shot in the arm for them, as they look to finally wrestle the Leinster title off the Dubs after over a decade of success.

Dublin in real relegation trouble.

And after a slow start to the game, Dublin found themselves four points behind at the half-time break, despite playing against the wind.

But rather than kicking on, they were caught cold in the second-half, and conceded a goal that ultimately ended any hope of them securing at least a draw.

Farrell’s charges were unable to deal with a Kildare attack in the final third, with the ball falling into the path of Jimmy Hyland who touched the ball home with the feintest of touches.

And while Dublin did reduce the deficit, it was not enough as a combination of poor wides, and shot selection cost them dealry.

Kildare v Dublin.

The result, while a disastrous one in terms of Dublin’s league campaign, was also their first defeat to Leinster opponents since 2010 (not in the O’Byrne Cup).

And in truth, it has been a result that Kildare have been threatening in recent weeks, having pushed Kerry close in their league opener.

But for Dublin, it does raise the prospect of an untimely relegation battle, with the 2020 All-Ireland champions staring down the barrel of Division 2 football next year.

Next up for them is a trip to Omagh, where they take on All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

Read More About: dublin gaa, kildare gaa