Dublin GAA chief hits out at media coverage of Covid-19 training breach in April

Dublin GAA chief John Costello has taken aim at the media coverage of Dublin’s Covid-19 training breach last year, claiming that it had destabilising effects on the squad.

In April, Dublin made the front pages of the Irish Independent for a training session that was in breach of many Covid-19 regulations, and the fall-out was quite something.

While Costello admits Dublin were wrong to have the training session, he has, however, lashed out at the media coverage of the event.

John Costello blasts media coverage of Dublin’s Covid-19 training breach.

His grievances lay within the intensity of the media coverage, and how the Dublin side were depicted by those within the media.

“One thing that is worth mentioning on reflection was the level, intensity and tone of some of the media commentary,” he explained.

“And this, most certainly, is not any attempt to defend the indefensible.

“The tone, at times, was one of ‘these lads should be arraigned for treason’ and that they were guilty of burgling the bank of youth from the young citizens of the country.

Big story on the frontpage today: Dublin footballers engaged in secret dawn training session hours after GAA warned all counties that any breaches of Covid rules could put their return plans “in serious jeopardy”. pic.twitter.com/w463VDfy7D — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) April 1, 2021

“For almost two weeks, some media organisations turned over every stone to see if they could squeeze yet more mileage out of the story.

“Was the same attitude applied to other teams who were also in breach? Or to a team from a different sporting code who broke restrictions to go outside the jurisdiction for social events?

“And that’s before even mentioning any political ‘socials’. Most certainly not.

“Then the following doozy of a headline was brought to my attention: ‘Most of us don’t have a garden big enough for 50 guests – but who hasn’t fallen off lockdown wagon like Nathan Carter?’

“Certainly, we live in very interesting times!”

Dublin GAA.

While Dublin eventually dusted themselves off from their training breach in April, they were unable to retain the All-Ireland title after a six-year reign.

Losing to Mayo in the semi-final, the Dubs were well beaten after extra-time by a side who were one of their closest competitors in previous years.

But they will be hoping to make amends in 2022, as they begin their Leinster Championship campaign off with a tie against Offaly or Wexford in their Championship opener.

Read More About: dublin gaa, John Costello