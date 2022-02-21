Close sidebar

Donegal v Tyrone: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

by Andrew Dempsey
Donegal v Tyrone

The Donegal v Tyrone rivalry renews itself on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Donegal host Ulster rivals Tyrone in Ballybofey in a crucial Allianz National Football League clash.

With Tyrone edging past Kildare last time out, and Donegal enduring a tough day at the office against Kerry, both sides will heading into the game with a point to prove.

Here’s everything you need to know about Donegal v Tyrone in the National League.

Donegal v Tyrone: What time and TV channel is it on?

Donegal v Tyrone will take place on Saturday February 26th at McCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, with Donegal looking to right the wrongs of a chastening defeat to Kerry last time out.

Throw in for the game is at 7.30pm and the match will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

The national broadcaster will provide build-up, with coverage getting underway at 7.10pm. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Donegal v Tyrone: What is at stake?

While only the league, there is plenty at stake in this latest instalment of the Donegal v Tyrone rivalry in Ballybofey.

And with both teams level on points in Division 1, a win for either side would do nicely ahead of the run-in.

But with Dublin’s current issues, there is a strong possibility that either side could get drawn into a relegation dogfight, although a win for either side would ease those fears.

Donegal v Tyrone: What are the odds?

With Tyrone flattering to deceive against Kildare, the bookies still back the All-Ireland champions to get the job done away from home.

At the time of writing, Tyrone are favourites with Paddy Power at 5/6, while Donegal can be backed at 6/5.

Tyrone v Kildare

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 13/2.

Team News

Team news will be revealed in due course.

