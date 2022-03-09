Donegal v Monaghan: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The two rivals take on one another on Sunday.

Donegal head into this weekend’s Allianz National Football league action on Sunday knowing that a win at home to Monaghan would maintain their good start to the year, and put their Ulster rivals in a perilous position in Division 1.

Like Dublin, Monaghan have endured a tough start to their league campaign, and are winless after their opening four games. They have, however, drawn two, and lost the other, compared to Dublin’s four losses.

Meanwhile, Donegal have picked up two wins and a draw from their first four games, losing the other. Here’s everything you need to know about Donegal v Tyrone on in the National League.

Donegal v Tyrone: What time and TV channel is it on?

Donegal v Tyrone in the National League will take place on Sunday, March 13th after two poor results respectively in their last National League games.

Throw in for the game is at 1.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 1.15pm. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Donegal v Monaghan: What are the odds?

With Donegal at home, they are favourites to win against Monaghan, and that is reflected with the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Donegal are favourites with Paddy Power at 4/7, while Monaghan can be backed at 15/8.

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 7/1.

Team News

Team news will be revealed in due course.

