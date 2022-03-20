Donegal boss Declan Bonner reacts to Dublin defeat

A disappointing day for Donegal.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner took the positives from his side’s four-point defeat to Dublin on Sunday at Croke Park.

Bonner saw his side succumb to a 2-15 to 2-11 defeat against the Dubs, who picked up a crucial win in their quest to stay up in Division 1.

But the Ulster side are in a position where they are in control of their own destiny at least, as they get set to take on Armagh.

Declan Bonner: “But ultimately, Dublin are Dublin..”

And speaking after the game on TG4, Bonner revealed how impressed he was with Donegal’s performance.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get anything out of it,” he explained in his post-match interview. “We started the game well in the first 20 minutes and were controlling the game. But just before half-time we lost control of the game, and I think that’s where we lost it.

“The lads battled on in the second-half, but they always had that margin of three or four points, which was always going to be difficult to break down.

“We’ve created an awful lot of chances, and kicked six or seven wide’s in the first-half. Some of the shot selection probably wasn’t good enough but our play was OK. But ultimately, Dublin are Dublin.

“They are an experienced side and they kicked crucial scores at times in the game. But we get ourselves ready for a big game against Armagh next Sunday.”

Dublin v Donegal.

As mentioned, the Sky Blues’ win gives them a glimmer of hope of securing their Division 1 status for 2022.

The Dubs take on Monaghan in their game, knowing that only a win will do for either side. Throw-in on Sunday is at 1.45pm.

