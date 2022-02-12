Emotional Dessie Hutchinson reflects on Ballygunner’s ‘incredible’ All-Ireland final win

What an incredible ending.

An emotional Dessie Hutchinson struggled to keep away the tears of joy, after Ballygunner clinched the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club final in the most dramatic fashion.

Hutchinson’s Ballygunner won the game with the last effort on goal, as Harry Ruddle found the back of the net with a stunning strike.

Now 25, Hutchinson is a former Ireland U19 international and has played football professionally for Brighton & Hove Albion, and League of Ireland side Waterford FC.

But this, today, may be his greatest achievement of all.

Dessie Hutchinson in tears as Ballygunner seal dramatic All-Ireland final win.

Named as the TG4 man of the match, Hutchinson reflected on an ‘unbelievable’ win, and ending at GAA HQ.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” he explained. “The last few minutes.. I thought it was gone from us, and Harry [Ruddle] came up with a moment of genius. We’re All-Ireland champions.

“I know it’s a cliche, but we spoke about our process all year. We spoke about the last few minutes of games, and what to do if we were a couple of points down..

“We just kept going, and stuck the ball over the bar if it wasn’t on. We didn’t force goals, and thankfully Harry just popped up. It was unbelievable.

“It’s unbelievable. Look at all these people here today, that’s the new buzz we are after bringing to the community. There’s a lot of people who can’t be with us today that passed away in the last couple of years.

“It’s for them, it’s for all these people.”

Ballygunner.

As a result of winning the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship, Ballygunner have become the first Waterford side to ever win the competition.

And for Hutchinson and Ballygunner, it will be a day they will never, ever forget at Croke Park.

Read More About: Ballygunner GAA, ballyhale shamrocks, Dessie Hutchinson