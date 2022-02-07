Davy Fitzgerald impressed with Wexford in win against Limerick

Davy Fitzgerald was impressed with Wexford.

Former Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald has revealed how impressed he was by his former side in their three-point win at home to All-Ireland kingpins Limerick at Wexford Park.

In praising his former chargers, the former Slaneysiders boss – he also explained how Limerick were undone by their Leinster opponents.

The win also sets Wexford up nicely for their 2022 National League campaign, with the All-Ireland champions being the victim of a big scalp.

“Wexford were switched on, and they were fighting..”

“In Wexford’s first two Walsh Cup games, they didn’t play with a sweeper,” Fitzgerald explained on the Sunday Game. “They lined out as 15 on 15, and it was great. They scored well but they conceded a lot.

“If you look at today alone, they had 18 bodies in the centre of midfield. And if you’re playing Limerick, that’s what you want to do. You don’t want to give them space because if you do they will hit you at will.

“Wexford were switched on, and they were fighting. The big thing you want, is that the crowd were with them as well.

“When you’re in Wexford Park, that crowd is amazing. If you look at them, they were defending at times, but they didn’t rush into the tackle. They stayed out and didn’t over commit. That’s the big thing with Limerick.

“If you do over-commit Limerick have so much power that they will just burst past you.”

And while the win was a welcome one for Wexford, they do have a stiff test in waiting next weekend.

Next up for the Slaneysiders is a trip away to Clare, where they will be hoping to back up their win on the road. Throw-in at Cusack Park is at 1.45pm.

