Davy Fitzgerald refuses to pour cold water on potential Clare return

Is Davy Fitzgerald set for a return?

Former Clare All-Ireland winning coach Davy Fitzgerald admits that he could see himself returning to take over the Banner, after he missed out on taking over the Galway job last week.

Fitzgerald, who was most recently in charge of Wexford, left the Slaneysiders in July after five years in charge of the 2019 Leinster champions.

But the charismatic figure has not poured cold water on a potential return to take over his home county once more, despite his acrimonious exit from the role in 2016.

Davy Fitzgerald and Clare GAA.

Speaking on Off The Ball this morning, Fitzgerald admitted that he would consider a return to his home county as they look to reach the heights brought under Fitzgerald’s stewardship.

“When I was a child, I dreamed of playing for my club, Sixmilebridge and Clare,” he said. “No matter what the story is I still have that little bit inside of me. I’m a Clare man and I love them.

🗣️ 'Does part of you dream of winning an All Ireland with Clare again?' 🗣️ 'I'm a Clare man… I love my county…' Here's exactly what Davy Fitzgerald had to say about the prospect of leading Clare again in the future | #OTBAM Here's the full chat ➡️ https://t.co/EEh3EOWha2 pic.twitter.com/rVRlnufQkX — Off The Ball (@offtheball) October 27, 2021

“I’m sure that I will be doing stuff with my club, and you never know down the line what might happen. I don’t know but I can’t take away what has been done, and I am very proud of that.”

Davy Fitzgerald opens up on a possible Clare return.

During Fitzgerald’s reign in charge of the Banner, he, and his players, were often criticised for their style of play – and that was something that he hit back at while expressing his future intentions.

“I’m a Clare man, and I love my county,” he added. “As I told you, the vast majority of Clare people are unreal. We have a few people who have ideas and gave out to us for the way we played.

“But now, most of the teams are playing short ball, including Clare, and they are very effective when they do play it. It’s funny because we were saying that six or seven years ago.”

