Davy Fitzgerald opens up on missing out on Galway job to Henry Shefflin

Davy Fitzgerald has opened up on his recent links with the Galway job.

Former All-Ireland winning coach Davy Fitzgerald has admitted that he thought he was going to take over the vacant Galway job last week, before it was eventually taken by Henry Shefflin.

Fitzgerald was heavily linked with the job all week, but he would end up not taking the job – with Shefflin taking over the Tribesmen in his place.

But the former Clare and Wexford boss admitted that he thought he was close to making the move Corribside despite the late turn of events on Wednesday.

Speaking on the Late Late, Fitzgerald briefly told host Ryan Tubridy about his links with the job – and subsequent missing out with it.

As a result of missing out on the job, it now means that the 50-year-old will not be involved in the inter-county game for over 30 years.

“I got a phone call two weeks ago to have a chat,” Fitzgerald said. “I had one or two meetings with Galway. Maybe I thought I was going to go (there) at one stage but if it’s not meant for you, it’s not meant for you and you just move on.

"If it's not meant for you, it's not meant for you."

“It just ended up where Henry ended up in the job. He’s got a great bunch of players and best of luck to him.”

Fitzgerald ready to take a back-seat.

For now, however, Fitzgerald seems content in the sense that he still has activities off the pitch to give his efforts to.

That is, of course, just after he learned that he will not be involved in the inter-county ranks for the first time in a considerable period.

“Between playing and managing it’s been 32, 33 years on the go,” he added. “It’s going to be a bit strange.

“Wexford was an incredible experience that I really enjoyed but put the feet up for a while, that’s the way it’s going to be.”

