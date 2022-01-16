Davy Fitzgerald reveals moment he fell in love with Hurling

Davy Fitz has had a great career in hurling.

All-Ireland winning manager Davy Fitzgerald has revealed the moment when he fell in love hurling during his childhood days, while following Clare.

Fitzgerald, who heads into 2022 without the responsibility of managing an inter-county side, was speaking on the Tommy Tiernan show on RTE when he opened up.

Recently, Fitzgerald has been in the news over his supposed snub of the Galway job, but his recent comments displayed his deep passion for the game he has become synonymous within.

Davy Fitzgerald on his childhood watching GAA.

“My uncle brought me to my first Clare game [in] 1977 or ’79 against Cork,” he said. “He put me on his shoulders for the whole game. I was absolutely blown away.

“I can remember seeing the Clare goalkeeper. He is running out of goals and he wasn’t the biggest of fellas, and ‘I was saying I want to be him’. When I got that bug, I couldn’t shake it.

“My aul fella came back to me on a Friday night. We lived in a two bedroom terraced house. I would be at one end of the hall, he would be at the other side.

“That Friday night, I couldn’t wait for him to come through the door and we’d be practicing non-stop.

“The experiences he gave me, Tommy, was absolutely something I will never forget. He brought me to all the matches.”

Davy Fitzgerald.

After his childhood growing up watching Clare, Fitzgerald went on to enjoy a decorated inter-county career with Clare during his playing days.

His crowning glory saw him lift the Liam McCarthy Cup in the 1990s, before he then backed that up with another as manager two decades later.

He is now involved with the Cork Camogie team ahead of the 2022 campaign.

