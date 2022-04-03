David Clifford pays tribute to Red Óg Murphy as Kerry claim National League title

A classy message from the Kerry captain.

Kerry captain David Clifford paid tribute to the late Red Óg Murphy following his sad passing earlier this week.

Clifford was speaking in the aftermath of the Kingdom’s comprehensive National Football League final at the expense of Mayo, winning out by a score of 3-19 to 0-13 at Croke Park.

But after the game, Clifford’s thoughts were with the family and friends of Murphy, who he played against in the Sigerson Cup earlier this year.

“I would also like to send regards from everyone in Kerry GAA to the family of Red Og Murphy from Sligo,” Clifford said following the game after being presented with the trophy.

“We were all lucky enough to see Red Og play in the Sigerson Cup this year and we saw what he could do. We would like to send our best wishes to his family from all in Kerry GAA.”

Aged 21, Red Óg passed away on Friday, with an outpouring of grief following in the GAA world after the news broke.

We remember Red Óg Murphy, a young man gone far too early. To his family, loved ones, friends and teammates; our hearts are broken for you. Players across Ireland have lost one of their own. May he rest in peace. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/2DiEJk0LYy — GPA (@gaelicplayers) April 1, 2022

The talented footballer played for Sligo at inter-county level, and also played with distinction for DCU in the Sigerson Cup.

He also played AFL for North Melbourne, having signed on as a rookie in 2019, before returning home in 2020.

Clifford’s touching message to the family of Red Óg came after a fine individual display from the Kerry skipper this afternoon.

The 23-year-old racked up an impressive personal tally of 1-06, as he inspired Kerry to their third National League crown in a row at GAA HQ.

“We all know what Mayo are about,” he added. “We have had so many battles with them over the years, and we came out of it the right side today.

“No doubt we will be meeting them again.”

