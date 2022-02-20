David Clifford reacts as freak-goal sees Kerry beat Donegal

A big win for Kerry.

David Clifford revealed his bemusement, as he scored a goal from long-range in fortuitous circumstances against Donegal in the Allianz National Football League.

All in all, it was a comfortable win for the Kingdom, who ran out nine-point winners against their Ulster opponents on home soil.

But crucial to that win was the goal from Clifford, who caught himself, and the Dongeal unawares with his impromptu shot on goal in the second-half.

David Clifford pleased with Kerry win.

“Conditions were tough,” he said after the game. “But the pitch was good, as it always is here. The game was about game management, and in the second quarter of the second-half we kicked on again.

“We got a few good scores from long-range, and it gave us a cushion to try and hold onto.

“They were two shots at points more like,” he joked. “But it was good to get the two points at home I suppose. We have a few long away trips to come and it is going to be tough to get anything from those games.”

Kerry v Donegal.

While Kerry’s David Clifford grabbed the goal, it was the performance of Sean O’Shea who grabbed the headlines with a superb display.

O’Shea recorded seven points during the game, with five of those coming from play against their opponents in horrendous conditions.

But a stiff test lies in waiting for the Kingdom next time round, with Monaghan set to take on Jack O’Connor’s All-Ireland hunters.

