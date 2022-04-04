Colm O’Rourke reveals Mayo’s David Clifford mistake in Croke Park masterclass

Is David Clifford one of the greats, already?

RTE analyst Colm O’Rourke has claimed that David Clifford is already defining his sport, just a few years into his early Gaelic football career.

On Sunday, Clifford turned in an inspired performance as Kerry dismantled Mayo in the Allianz National Football League final at Croke Park.

But O’Rourke has since added that the Westeners did their chance of success little help following Padraig O’Hora’s coming together with Clifford, who then turned in a typically blistering display at GAA HQ.

“I think he should have said nothing..”

“Great players define their sport,” O’Rourke explained on the Sunday Game last night. “Tiger Woods in golf, and Cristiano Ronaldo in football. And this man is redefining how gaelic football is played.

“I felt a bit sorry for Padraig O’Hora [on Sunday]. He tried to do a lot of the things right, but he ended up having a nightmare game. He’s a hardy fella, and he just got pushed out of the way all day.

“David Clifford is big, he’s strong, and he’s unselfish.

‘He has all the skills, and keeping him fit is going to be key for Kerry’ The panel discuss David Clifford after another scintillating performance from the Fossa forward #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/SwaByxxuDC — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 3, 2022

“In the first-half, O’Hora had lots of words in Clifford’s ears and I think he should have said nothing because Clifford must have decided then that he was going to give him a going over for the rest of the match.

“But he is very much in a league of his own. He is a class player and is the sort of player that attracts people to go and watch gaelic football.”

David Clifford.

Clifford, however, is on a trajectory that few have been able to compete with within the GAA sphere in recent times.

Recently, Oisin McConville likened the Kerry star to a superstar, and former Galway star Joe Canning.

And on Sunday, he also picked up the Allianz National Football League on Sunday afternoon against Mayo, racking up a personal tally of 1-06 at Croke Park.

