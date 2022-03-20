David Blanchfield keen to maintain Kilkenny’s momentum after Waterford win

A big win for Kilkenny.

Kilkenny star David Blanchfield has explained how he is hoping that the Cats can latch onto their early-season momentum in the aftermath of their big win at home to Waterford.

Blanchfield was named as TG4’s ‘Man of the Match’ with an inspired display, as Kilkenny eventually ran out 2-21 to 0-21 winners against the Deise.

And the win sets the Cats up nicely ahead of their upcoming Allianz National League semi-final showdown.

“Hopefully our momentum kicks on and we can try and stay on the team..”

Speaking after the game, Blanchfield reflected on the encounter that saw the Leinster giants run out comfortable winners.

“Ah sure look, I’m just trying my best there and working as hard as I can,” he explained.

“But it all comes down to a team performance at the end of the day. The main thing is getting the win and thankfully we got that today.

“We seem to be going alright so far so we’ve got to try and keep it going next week.”

Lán Ama "Hopefully our momentum kicks on and we can try and stay on the team" 👊 Is é David Blanchfield Laoch na hImeartha inniu! Comhghairdeas leat 👏👏

#GAABeo | #AllianzLeagues BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/6c5IN6bNR9 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 20, 2022

Also speaking on the game was Kilkenny skipper Richie Reid, who praised the likes of Blanchfield for taking their chance this term.

“It’s what you need in a team, young lads coming through,” he added. “They’re coming in and putting pressure on the older lads.

“All the lads are putting in big performances and its up to everyone on the team to drive it on from there.”

Kilkenny v Waterford.

The win was a significant one for the Cats, as they rounded off their round-robin league campaign with a commanding performance.

But they will have to get past the challenge of another Munster opponent next week, as they take on Cork in their National League semi-final clash.

Throw-in details and times will be confirmed in due course.

