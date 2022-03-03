Cork v Galway: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The two hurling rivals take on one another on Saturday.

Cork head into this weekend’s Allianz National Hurling league action on Saturday looking to maintain their strong start to the year.

After an unbeaten start that has yielded three wins on the spin, the Rebels are on the crest of a wave, having seen off Limerick in recent weeks.

But they will be very conscious that they will not have it their own way at all against a Galway side who are still well in the hunt in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cork v Galway in the National League.

Cork v Galway: What time and TV channel is it on?

Cork v Galway in the National League will take place on Saturday, March 5th at Pairc Ui Chaoimh after two wins for both sides so far in their league campaigns.

Throw in for the game is at 7pm and the match will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

The national broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 6.45pm. The match will also be available to stream on RTE Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Cork v Galway: What are the odds?

While Galway are in good form, they are underdogs to go to Leeside and pick up a morale-boosting win on the road against Cork, as reflected by the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Cork are favourites with Paddy Power at 8/13, while Galway can be backed at 6/4.

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 9/1.

Team News.

Team news will be revealed in due course.

