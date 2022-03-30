Cork GAA stress Pairc Ui Rinn can host Kerry in Munster semi-final

Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere?

Cork GAA’s County Board have insisted that Pairc Ui Rinn is fit to host their Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final against Kerry.

As it stands, the Rebels will take on their bitter Munster foes at the smaller Leeside venue on May 7th.

But it has been suggested that the ground is too small to host the game, although Cork GAA have stressed that they are able to host the game at the venue.

Should they be unable to do so, it is expected that the game may be moved to Killarney, with Pairc Ui Chaoimh unavailable on that date.

“We are confident that the necessary works can be completed in time for the fixture..”

“Further to correspondence from our Senior Football management, the Cork County Executive wishes, once more, to confirm Páirc Uí Rinn as our home venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final versus Kerry,” they said in a statement issued to Cork’s Red FM.

“Secondly, we are confident that the necessary works can be completed in time for the fixture once the venue is confirmed in the next few days.”

In a further report issued on Cork’s Red FM, the Munster CCC is expected to meet tonight to discuss the suitability of the venue.

As a result, a further statement from Munster GAA is expected to follow regarding any decision made this evening.

Cork v Kerry.

Cork, however, do face a real challenge in regards to their upcoming clash against Kerry in a competitive sense.

The Rebel County only secured their Division 2 status on the final day with a win against Offaly, whereas Kerry are priming themselves for an Allianz National League final this weekend.

Jack O’Connor’s side take on Mayo in the Croke Park decider, with little between the sides in the league.

In their most recent game against Mayo, Kerry won out by a single point, with Tony Brosnan’s goal proving itself to be the difference.

