Cavan hero Paddy Lynch reacts after dramatic Division 4 final win v Tipperary

Cavan have claimed the Division 4 crown.

Cavan claimed the Allianz National League Division after a tightly fought encounter against Tipperary at Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Ulster county came first in Division 4, ahead of Tipperary, but pounced when it mattered most at GAA HQ to see off their Munster opponents in the capital.

A brace from Paddy Lynch set Cavan on their way, with the forward striking in the first and second half of the game.

Tipperary remained a threat, however, but were unable to claw the gap back in the last moments of the game at a sun-kissed Jones’ Road venue.

“It was a tough game against Tipperary, it always is, but it was good to get over the line…”

Speaking after the game, Cavan’s hero, Lynch, expressed his joy at his county’s Division 4 triumph.

“It was a tough game against Tipperary, it always is, but it was good to get over the line,” he told TG4. “It was tough to break down their defence, but we did enough today thank god.

“The goal at the start of the year was to get promoted to Division 3, and thankfully we done that.

“We have a tough opener in the [Ulster Championship] against Antrim now so all eyes are on that.”

Cavan claim Division 4.

The win sets Cavan up nicely ahead of their Ulster Championship opener against Antrim on the opening weekend of May.

For Tipperary, they take on Waterford in their Munster Championship opener, with the game scheduled to take place on April 30th at Fraher Field.

Should the Premier County win, they will face the winners of Limerick v Clare, who also play on the same weekend.

Read More About: cavan gaa, tipperary gaa