Bryan O’Mara speechless as UL claim Fitzgibbon Cup with dramatic ending

What a brilliant ending that was to the Fitzgibbon Cup.

UL’s Bryan O’Mara was lost for words, as UL claimed the Fitzgibbon Cup in the most dramatic of circumstances at IT Carlow on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing by a couple of points heading into injury time, UL powered home to see off NUIG – who finished the game with 14 men.

And speaking after the game, player of the match, O’Mara revelled in a dramatic ending that saw the Limerick University secure the Fitzgibbon Cup.

“Full credit must go to the boys..”

“I don’t know! I actually don’t know!,” O’Mara said while trying to sum up the game. “Mikey Kiely, what can you say? It looked like it was gone from us again but we just kept plugging away.

“In fairness, Conor Flaherty said in the dressing room that we needed to stay going until the very end. Last Thursday we did it, and today we did it. Thank god we got the win!

“We came out and started well in the second-half on Thursday night as well, and we did the same. But I don’t know what it is, if it’s a mental thing or whatever. We took the foot off the pedal and tried to defend it. But luckily enough we got back in it.. ‘

“He’s [Mikey Kiely] a fantastic player. He’s not just there for the easy score, he’s there to make the most of it for himself. Full credit must go to the boys.

“The footballers had an unbelievable team in fairness. We were trying to do what they were doing to get into the final and we did. We got the luck of the draw in fairness.”

