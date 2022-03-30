Armagh and Donegal stars set for bans after melee

A blow for both teams.

Both Armagh and Donegal are set to be without a number of their key men ahead of next month’s Ulster Championship clash in Ballybofey.

According to RTE Sport, five players caught up in the melee are set to receive bans after information within the referee’s report has emerged.

Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Ciaran Mackin from Armagh have been identified, whereas Donegal duo Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry have also been cited.

“Some lads will have a nervous week ahead, no doubt about it…”

News of this comes as no real surprise, however, given the high-profile nature of the indiscretion on both sides.

On the Sunday Game a few days ago, Ciaran Whelan revealed that he was expecting some bans to follow.

“In terms of consistency, we saw it a couple of weeks ago with Tyrone and Armagh, and you don’t want to see this,” Whelan explained.

“There’s a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be in there. There are officials, there are subs, it’s not good. You can say it’s pushing and shoving but there are digs thrown.

“Some lads will have a nervous week ahead, no doubt.” RTÉ analysts Ciaran Whelan and Kevin McStay believe that bans could be coming the way of Donegal and Armagh after their post-match clash. pic.twitter.com/4aCJJk5314 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) March 27, 2022

“It’s concerning going into the championship four weeks away. But managers will be thinking tonight, ‘What did we get involved in here? We’ve left ourselves exposed.’

“The CCC [Competitions Control Committee] committee are definitely going to look at this and some lads will have a nervous week ahead, no doubt about it.”

Armagh v Donegal.

With the five players reportedly identified, it remains to be seen the length of the bans handed out to each player.

Despite that, it is expected that all five will miss out on their Ulster Championship openers, due to take place on April 23rd.

