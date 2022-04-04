Anthony Daly reveals why Dublin are his Leinster dark-horse pick

An interesting prediction.

Former Dublin boss, and Clare All-Ireland winner Anthony Daly has tipped Dublin to make it out of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship this year.

That is despite the heavy links suggesting that Kilkenny, Galway, and Wexford will make it out of the Leinster Championship this year.

As a result of tipping the Dubs to make it, Daly revealed that he believes Wexford may be the side to miss out at the expense of Mattie Kenny’s side.

“I think Dublin will make it. I’m not just saying that because I was involved with them..”

Despite that, he did concede that Wexford’s opener against Galway may go a long to deciding who has a short, or longer summer of competitive action.

“I think Wexford v Galway will be a defining game, because the losers of that will be under pressure,” he explained on the Sunday Game. “I think Dublin could go fairly well in Parnell Park, although their last match there wasn’t great..

“I think Wexford might lose out,” he later added. “And I think Dublin will make it. I’m not just saying that because I was involved with them.

Which three counties will emerge from each of the Munster and Leinster SHCs? Anthony Daly and Liam Sheedy have their say just two weeks out from the start of the championship #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/cYLGU51oMi — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 3, 2022

“But I liked them in the early part of the season. They drew with Waterford, and I liked a lot about them.

“But they need everybody. They’re limited in their squad, with their 15-18, so they need them all fit and ready. It is hard to call.”

While Daly may be confident surrounding Dublin’s chances, the Dubs did miss out on competing in a league semi-final, despite a strong start to their league season.

But they will take confidence from their league showing against Waterford, when they picked up a draw against the eventual league winners.

