All-Ireland Club Finals: TV channel details, throw-in times and odds

A big day awaits on Saturday.

On Saturday, the All-Ireland senior men’s club finals take place at Croke Park, with two huge games down for decision at GAA HQ.

In the Senior Hurling Championship decider, Kilkenny giants Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Waterford kingpins Ballygunner.

And in the Senior Football Championship final, Dublin and Leinster Champions Kilmacud Crokes take on an imperious looking Kilcoo in the later throw-in.

Here’s all you need to know about the TV channel details, throw-in times and odds.

Ballygunner v Ballyhale Shamrock: What time and TV channel is it on?

Ballygunner v Ballyhale Shamrocks in the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship will take place on Saturday February 12th.

Throw in for the game is at 3PM and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

All Ireland Final tickets are available through the link below ⬇️ https://t.co/7fv6O7uzzg pic.twitter.com/bg8ImkxZar — Ballygunner GAA (@ballygunnerHc) February 7, 2022

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 2.35PM. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Ballygunner v Ballyhale Shamrock: What are the odds?

With both teams on great runs towards the All-Ireland club finals, there is little to seperate the sides within the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Ballygunner are slight favourites with Paddy Power at 5/6, while Ballyhale Shamrocks can be backed at 6/5.

It’s been another year of blood, sweat and tears🥵💪

Now it’s time for the All-Ireland Club Finals 🏆

Don’t miss all the action this weekend 👀 🏑 3pm Ballygunner V Ballyhale Shamrocks 🏐 5pm Kilcoo V Kilmacud Crokes#TheToughest — AIB_GAA (@AIB_GAA) February 9, 2022

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 8/1.

Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes: What time and TV channel is it on?

Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship final will take place on Saturday February 12th.

Throw in for the game is at 5PM and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 4.45PM. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes: What are the odds?

There is little to separate the sides within the betting odds, although the Ulster champions are favourites.

At the time of writing, Kilcoo are favourites with Paddy Power at 8/15, while Kilmacud Crokes can be backed at 15/8.

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 13/2.

Read More About: ballygunner, ballyhale shamrocks, Kilcoo, kilmacud crokes