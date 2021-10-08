The 2021 football All-Star nominations have been announced

2021 all star nominations have been announced.

Tyrone have claimed a record-breaking 15 all star nominations after their incredible All-Ireland senior football final win over Mayo.

The Red Hand were unlikely winners for the Sam Maguire crown as they grappled with a COVID-19 scare in the lead up to their All-Ireland semi-final win against Kerry.

Tyrone pair Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler have also been nominated for footballer of the year, along with Mayo’s Lee Keegan.

Tyrone looking for a record all star haul.

Tyrone’s 15 nominations is a record haul not even achieved by Dublin who won six All-Ireland titles in a row, with 14 of their 15 starters from their final win against Mayo selected.

Michael O’Neill, however, misses out on a nomination. Elsewhere, Mayo have nominations, Kerry have seven, Dublin with five while Monaghan have three.

Armagh’s Rian O’Neill has also received a nomination with Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway and Kildare all having one nomination each.

Matthew Tierney (Galway), Oisín Mullin (Mayo) and Darragh Canavan (Tyrone) have also been nominated for the Under-21 footballer of the year.

The full list of the 2021 hurling All-Star nominations is as follows:

Goalkeepers.

Rob Hennelly (Mayo), Rory Beggan (Monaghan), Niall Morgan (Tyrone).

Defenders.

Seán Meehan (Cork)

Brian Howard, Mick Fitzsimons (both Dublin)

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White (all Kerry)

Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Pádraig O’Hora (all Mayo)

Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan);

Frank Burns, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary (all Tyrone)

Midfielders.

Oisín O’Neill (Armagh);

Brian Fenton (Dublin);

David Moran (Kerry);

Matthew Ruane (Mayo);

Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (both Tyrone).

Forwards.

Rian O’Neill (Armagh);

Eoin Cleary (Clare);

Michael Langan (Donegal);

Cormac Costello, Ciarán Kilkenny (both Dublin);

Shane Walsh (Galway);

David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Seán O’Shea (all Kerry);

Daniel Flynn (Kildare);

Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue (both Mayo);

Jack McCarron (Monaghan);

Mattie Donnelly, Darren McCurry, Conor McKenna, Cathal McShane, Niall Sludden (all Tyrone).

Football All-Stars to be announced in December.

Speaking about the nominations, GAA President Larry MacCarthy said: “I want to salute all of those players who have been selected on the shortlist for the PwC All-Stars and also the players nominated for the PwC Footballer and Young Footballer of the Year awards.

“The competition to make it to the final list of 45 nominees was considerable after an exceptional football championship. This is a great honour and one that will be celebrated by the players; their families and clubs.”

The PwC All-Star awards will take place on December 10th.

Read More About: 2021 all star awards, all star nominations, Tyrone