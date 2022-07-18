Wexford on lookout for new boss as Shane Roche steps down

Wexford are searching for a new boss.

Wexford GAA have confirmed that Shane Roche has stepped down as their senior football boss in the wake of their disappointing All-Ireland campaign this summer.

Wexford were dumped out of the Leinster Championship by Dublin, before then being knocked out of the Tailteann Cup by Offaly, just weeks after Wexford defeated them in the provincial championship.

The Slaneysiders also came sixth in Division 4 of the Allianz National Football League, with their season petering out before it got going.

Shane Roche: “Today I have informed Wexford County Board that I will not be seeking a new term..”

Roche took over the reins of Wexford following Paul Galvin‘s previous stint in charge of the county, remaining in charge for a two-year term after taking an interim role in 2020.

“Today I have informed Wexford County Board that I will not be seeking a new term as Wexford Senior Football Manager,” he wrote in a statement issued by Wexford GAA.

“As I come to the end of my time in this role, I want to pay tribute, first and foremost, to my wife Carmel and our sons Jack and Harry for their love and support.

“I want to thank all the wonderful players and members of management teams I have worked with over the past couple of years for their great dedication and commitment and for their unfailing professionalism.

“I offer a sincere word of thanks also to the County Board, its officials and many associated people in the Wexford GAA family for their support and assistance, which was always readily given.

“Last but not least, my thanks to our supporters who have always made our efforts seem worthwhile.

Wexford Senior Football Manager, Shane Roche, has announced he will not be seeking a new term in the role. Thanks to Shane, his family and his backroom team for their service and commitment. Full details of this announcement are available here: https://t.co/5MQNoLo5YA — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) July 18, 2022

“I leave my position with many very happy memories and with gratitude for the immense honour and privilege it has been for me to have both managed my county and represented it as a player.”

