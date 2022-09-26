Wexford GAA vow to support Gardai after alleged assault of referee

Wexford GAA have issued a statement.

Wexford GAA have issued a statement, condemning the alleged assault of a referee during a club game in the county over the weekend.

According to RTE, Gardai have already opened lines of inquiries into the incident, after an incident took place at the end of a Junior club game.

In a statement, the Wexford GAA county board strongly condemned any ‘threatening or abusive behaviour’ towards match officials, as they proceed to launch an investigation into the incident that took place.

Wexford GAA issued their statement on Sunday evening, and said they were ‘disappointed’ that an incident arose.

“Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a Junior football match today, Sunday,” the statement began.

“Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

“We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also. We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Wexford’s statement arrived just hours before Gardai launched their own investigation into the incident.

This latest incident follows a recent incident at an U17 club game in Roscommon, which saw a referee allegedly assaulted during the second-half of the said game.

The match was subsequently abandoned, with Roscommon GAA confirming that they launched an investigation into the incident shortly after.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk,” they said a statement earlier this month.

“The CCC (Competitions Control Committee) will commence a full investigation into the incident We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

