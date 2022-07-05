RTE pundit slams ‘nasty’ online abuse after Sunday Game appearance

“I never entertain and give keyboard warriors an ounce of time or thought but sometimes enough is enough..”

Sunday Game and RTE Hurling analyst Ursula Jacob has hit out at the ‘nasty’ and ‘tasteless’ comments she was subjected to online in the aftermath of the All-Ireland semi-finals over the weekend.

Jacob was on duty for RTE during the weekend’s action at GAA HQ, but it was after that when she learned of the abuse via a prominent Facebook page.

The tweet in question said: “We give out about the games being on SKY but thank god the option is there to turn off Ursula Jacob..”

The comment was included in an article that was shared on the mentioned Facebook page, which has upwards of 300,000 followers.

“Enough is enough..”

“Enough is enough,” Jacobs replied on social media with a screenshot of the comment. “Usually I never entertain and give keyboard warriors an ounce of time or thought but sometimes enough is enough and standing up for yourself is more important than constantly just putting up with nasty, tasteless comments from faceless cowards..

“I’m well aware that being on a public platform you are always open to debate and discussion not everyone will always like you.

“I’ve also no problem with anyone disagreeing with any comments I make while working with RTE or on the Sunday Game, that’s part and parcel of the job.

“What I do have a problem with is an anonymous person/ people setting up a page trying to create headlines out of nothing, facilitating nasty personal attacks and one again targeting another female pundit or presenter.”

“Have we seriously not just moved on with the times at all..”

Jacob then questioned by asking whether or not people have ‘moved on’ with the times in the wake of the abuse she was subjected to.

During her playing career, the Wexford hero won 10 Leinster titles with the Yellowbellies, and also has four All-Ireland titles to her name following a 15-year long inter-county career

“Have we seriously not just moved on with the times at all or are we still stuck in the past?,” she added. “I have always and will be proud of what I have achieved as a player but also know that I can back myself working as a pundit who is knowledgeable in both hurling and camogie.

“I’m not into tokenism or making up numbers. I am there because I have a voice and can give an informed and educated opinion.

“Lucky for me I am a strong woman who has a brilliant support network who always have my back and are super proud of me but I would seriously encourage anyone who thinks about writing something nasty, tasteless or personal about anyone on a social media platform to think before you type.

“At least I am brave enough to stand by my opinion on national TV whereas some faceless coward has to hide behind a keyboard to try promote nothing but pure nastiness and bullying.

“But as my wise mother has always said to me ‘if they’re talking about you, they must be worried about you!’

“Lastly, I’d like to thank the overwhelming number of people who have continued to support me, their positivity will always outside the few narrow-minded individuals.”

