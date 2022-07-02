TJ Reid toasts brilliant Kilkenny performance after easing past Clare

TJ Reid was in sensational form for Kilkenny.

TJ Reid toasted a brilliant performance from he, and his teammates as the Cats sealed their place in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park in two week’s time.

Reid recorded a fine personal tally of 0-10, with three of those points coming from play.

And speaking after the game on RTE, Reid hailed his side’s performance in front of a near 40,000 crowd at GAA HQ.

“We were waiting in the long grass, and we trained really hard..”

Kilkenny came into the tie off the back of a low-key Leinster Championship campaign, but they pounced on a below-par Clare performance with one of their great All-Ireland performances.

“You have to be confident,” he said. “You have to believe in your team and we did. We had four weeks of great training, and we had some serious bonding.

“We were waiting in the long grass, and we trained really hard. We showed that today, and our performance was excellent from start to finish.

“We dominated the game in a lot of areas and it was a massive effort. It was needed because this Clare side were coming. We were a little bit quiet in Leinster, and nobody was talking about us really.

“We were just focused on one thing and that was the performance.”

TJ Reid’s Kilkenny shine.

He added: “You leave your big performances for the big days. We got through Leinster and won the final. We had four weeks.. There is nothing won yet.

“Tomorrow we will watch Galway and Limerick.. The big motivation over the last four weeks was that we lost the last two semi-finals. No way was that happening today.”

Kilkenny will now face the winner of the contest between Limerick and Galway in Sunday’s semi-final showdown. You can read all the details about that game here.

Read More About: kilkenny gaa, tj reid