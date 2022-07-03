‘The best feeling ever’ – Paddy McCormack reacts as Tipperary break Offaly hearts in minor final

Heartbreak for Offaly.

Tipperary have claimed the All-Ireland Minor Hurling title against Offaly, in one of the most dramatic endings to a final that Nowlan Park is likely to have ever seen.

The Premier County were trailing the contest by two points heading into the final ten seconds of the game, before they then broke Offaly hearts in the most cruel fashion.

Paddy Phelan played a lobbed free into the penalty area, where Paddy McCormack arrived one-handed to hook the sliotar home from just a few yards out.

And speaking after the game, McCormack revelled in a glorious day for he and his teammates after a dramatic finale.

“The best feeling ever..”

“It wasn’t great all game [for me],” he explained. “I missed a goal and I put a few wide, but I stuck in there and got a flick in the end, and thankfully it went in.

“We’ve done this all year. We have great heart and determination. There is a never-say-die attitude. We did it against Clare in the Munster final.

“We always stick in there, and it worked out for us thank god.”

He added: “It’s definitely the biggest crowd that I have ever player in front of, and the atmosphere was electric. When the goal went in at the end the crowd went crazy.

“It was the best feeling ever.”

Tipperary’s day.

The win brings an end to Tipperary’s summer campaign, which proved to be a chink of light to the county as their senior side failed to fire.

The Premier County claimed the Munster provincial crown earlier this summer, and have since added the All-Ireland crown to their trophy cabinet this year.

For Offaly, it is heartache after turning in a superb performance against the favourites.

