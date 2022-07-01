Tiernan Kelly slapped with hefty ban after Croke Park brawl

The GAA have issued their punishments.

Armagh forward Tiernan Kelly has been slapped with a hefty 24-week ban from GAA action, after his role in the ugly Croke Park brawl that marred the encounter between Galway and the Orchard County.

In recent days, Kelly has been the subject of intense scrutiny for his apparent eye-gouge on Galway’s Damien Comer, and he has been heavily punished as a result.

Following the incident, Armagh great Oisin McConville suggested that Kelly approached Galway to apologise for the flashpoint, with the GAA now acting.

Tiernan Kelly.

Following a CCCC hearing on Thursday night, it has been reported that Kelly has been issued with a six-month ban, even though he is injured at the moment.

Elsewhere, Armagh pair Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes have been issued with one-game bans.

Rian O’Neill keeps Armagh hopes alive with an 79th minute equaliser to force extra-time against Galway. An incredible fightback. Violent scenes then erupt as the full-time whistle goes, including an apparent eye gouge, as the teams head for the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/KO6qbjHdRC — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 26, 2022

Galway’s Sean Kelly has also been issued with a one-game ban, with the Galway skipper dished out with a red card during the contest.

RTE Sport have also reported that both county boards have been issued with fines totalling €10,000 each in the aftermath of the incident.

“They were involved in a very big incident a few years ago at U20 level when 10 players were suspended..”

Earlier this week, Colm O’Rourke pinned the blame of the incident on the Armagh county board, with their disciplinary issues rearing its ugly head again.

“The common denominator unfortunately in this has been Armagh this year. This is the third incident they have been involved in,” he said on the RTE GAA podcast.

“They were involved in a very big incident a few years ago at U20 level when 10 players were suspended.

“The responsibility for players and discipline falls back on a county board.

“And if a county board continually appeals the decision by a central body then they’re basically saying to their players, ‘you can do what you like and we will back you and try to get you off’.”

Read More About: armagh gaa, Tiernan Kelly