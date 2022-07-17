Simon Zebo sums up magical Limerick win with simple tweet

Well said.

Ireland international Simon Zebo has summed up Limerick’s incredible All-Ireland Hurling final win against Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon, as the Treaty County defeated Kilkenny.

John Kiely’s side won by a score of 1-31 to 2-26, but it was a game that had it all.

From Limerick’s fast start, to Kilkenny’s resurgence in the second-half, the game had a life of its own from first to last in sweltering conditions at GAA HQ.

“Best sport in the world..”

And writing on social media after the game, Zebo summed up the game in the best possible way.

“What a game that was,” he wrote. “Best sport in the world.”

What a game that was Best sport in the world — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) July 17, 2022

His reaction mirrored the majority who watched the game, with Limerick claiming their third All-Ireland Hurling crown in a row.

“That’s what it means, that’s what it means,” Limerick hero Gearoid Hegarty, who scored a stunning goal, said after the full-time whistle. “Absolutely incredible. I think it’s the first time we’ve had a full crowd here in I don’t know how long.

“That was some battle. We have so much respect for those Kilkenny lads and what they have done.

“They have some of the best hurlers to ever play the game and we knew how hard it was going to be. I’m just absolutely delighted. What a place, I just love this place so much.

“What a day, what a day for Limerick fans.”

Limerick’s day.

Limerick began the game in blistering fashion, racing five points clear of Kilkenny early on, and then took a four-point lead into the half-time break.

But Brian Cody’s Cats fought back into the contest, and levelled the game after scoring two brilliant goals.

Tears, pride and joy as Limerick seal a three in-a-row. Kilkenny took them all the way in a magnificent final. Highlights on #sundaygame from 9.30pm 📺 Watch to reaction live https://t.co/W9UeVPYYgL 📻 Listen to reaction live https://t.co/TaTvujKLTj pic.twitter.com/0BahZoEd4m — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 17, 2022

However, Limerick had enough in the tank to come through a mammoth Kilkenny challenge as a flurry of late scores saw them over the line.

Read More About: limerick gaa, Simon Zebo