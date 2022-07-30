Shane Walsh on verge of completing shock Kilmacud Crokes switch

A storm is brewing in Galway.

Galway star Shane Walsh is reportedly on the verge of completing a controversial club switch from Kilkerrin/Clonberne to Dublin kingpins Kilmacud Crokes.

A report in the Irish Independent has claimed a deal to bring Walsh to the capital is close to completion, despite nothing being signed off as of yet.

Walsh played a key role in Galway’s run to the All-Ireland Senior Football Final this year, with the Tribesmen being edged out by Kerry in a pulsating Croke Park finale.

But just days on from Galway’s final defeat, it now looks like Walsh, one of their key men in their heartbreaking loss, is set to make a club switch to Dublin.

Kilmacud Crokes are the reigning Leinster senior club championship holders, and recently reached the All-Ireland club football final earlier this year.

However, the South Dublin side were unable to win the final against Co. Down kingpins Kilcoo at Croke Park, losing out by a narrow margin.

On the other hand, Kilkerrin/Clonberne are a side that compete in the Galway Intermediate Club Championship, and are due to begin their championship on August 12th against Headford at Tuam Stadium.

In 2015, Kilkerrin/Cloberne were relegated to the Intermediate ranks in Galway, and they have remained there since.

“We are going to fight this all the way,” Kilkerrin/Clonberne chairman Ian Hynes said when speaking to the Irish Independent.

“We recognise that Shane has given the club loyal service, but he is such an inspirational figure for all the young players coming through. Everybody here is in shock, particularly the juvenile players because he was such a hero to them.

“We believe it is wrong that a huge club like Kilmacud Crokes are allowed to do this. We are trying to keep the GAA alive in rural Ireland. We have 70 adult members and there are 600 houses in the parish.”

