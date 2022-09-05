Shane Walsh reflects on Kilmacud Crokes debut after ‘noise’ surrounding move

Shane Walsh enjoyed a winning start to life at Kilmacud Crokes.

Galway inter-county star Shane Walsh enjoyed a Dublin Senior Championship debut to remember on Sunday afternoon, as Kilmacud Crokes ran out easy winners against Templeogue Synge Street at Parnell Park.

Crokes secured a dominant 3-25 to 1-06 win against their Dublin rivals, as they sealed their place in the Dublin Senior Championship quarter-final.

In the game, Walsh was drafted on as a second-half sub, and kicked one point for the South Dublin side in their comprehensive win.

Speaking after the game, Walsh reflected upon his debut for Crokes, and the ‘noise’ that preceded his debut for them.

“There’s lads there [at Crokes] that just want to win and play football,” he said when speaking to RTE Sport after the game. “It’s the same at home as it is here. It’s just that the journey is shorter for me travelling.

Shane Walsh spoke to @mariecrowe after his first game for Kilmacud Crokes today – a comfortable win over Templeogue Synge Street https://t.co/kizp0qdglk #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/h7einDrzDZ — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 4, 2022

“It’s class to be playing in the Dublin Championship. I’ve been watching it on the TV for years, so it is great to get the opportunity to play.

“I was slagging Paul [Mannion] there because it was the first time I got to play in Parnell Park. It’s lovely to get the opportunity to play here as well.”

He then added: “There was a lot of noise about it, but all I wanted to do was go out and kick a ball around the place and play football.

“It’s the sport that I loved since I was a young lad, and I want to continue doing that for as long as I possibly can.”

Shane Walsh.

The game was Walsh’s first since Galway’s All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry in July, as he looks to bring another Dublin Senior Football Championship back to Kilmacud.

Last season, Crokes won the Dublin and Leinster Senior Football Championship, defeating St Judes and Naas respectively in the two deciders.

However, they then lost the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final against Kilcoo at Croke Park in agonising fashion, by a single point.

