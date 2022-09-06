Ex-Bohs & Ipswich Town star joins Colm O’Rourke’s Meath coaching team

Colm O’Rourke has completed his backroom team.

Newly-appointed Meath boss Colm O’Rourke has finalised his backroom team ahead of his first year in charge of the Royals after taking over from former boss Andy McEntee.

In doing so, he has added former Bohemians and Ipswich Town goalkeeper Shane Supple to his ranks, with two further members of his coaching set-up joining from the all-conquering Meath Ladies set-up under Eamonn Murray.

The newly-appointed Meath boss has added to his backroom team ahead of a crucial year for the county, as they look to close the gap on Leinster kingpins Dublin.

Shane Supple has joined the Meath coaching ticket.

Supple joins the Royals’ coaching ticket as a goalkeeping coach, and he will be joined by Eugene Eivers and Paul Garrigan.

Eivers will join O’Rourke’s set-up as a strength & conditioning coach, while Garrigan links up with O’Rourke at inter-county level as a coach.

Eugene Eivers as Strength & Conditioning Paul Garrigan as Coach Shane Supple as Goalkeeping Coach

Having worked alongside Murray with the Meath Ladies, both Eivers and Garrigan will be hoping that they can add their winning experience to the Royals boss’ arsenal.

However, Meath’s new coaching team will be acutely aware that they have plenty to do in order to close the gap on Dublin, even with the high-profile additions to their coaching set-up.

“If you’re not able to beat Dublin then you’re going nowhere..”

Despite that, O’Rourke has already signalled that their aim will be to ‘beat Dublin’ under his tenure, insisting that Meath are ‘going nowhere’ if they can’t do that.

“If you’re not able to beat Dublin then you’re going nowhere,” the newly-appointed Meath manager said in an interview back in July.

“So you might as well set out your stall, we have to beat them and we have to get up to their level rather than them coming down to ours.”

