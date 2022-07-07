Shane Lowry backs Offaly young guns to bounce back from minor final heartache

Offaly are on their way back.

Shane Lowry has backed the Offaly minor hurling team to bounce back from their All-Ireland minor hurling final defeat to Tipperary last weekend at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

The Faithful County were just seconds away from winning their a historic crown on Sunday aftenoon, but were undone by a controversial winner from the Premier County.

But speaking just days after Offaly’s sickening late defeat to their Munster foes, Lowry has backed his county’s emerging crop of talent to bounce back from their heartbreaking defeat.

“That’s sport and that’s how it goes sometimes..”

Lowry in fact missed out attending the game at Nowlan Park due to his participation at the Irish Open, but he is hopeful that his county can build a strong foundation for the future.

“I would have liked to have gone to it, but I would have been as disappointed as everyone else leaving it,” Lowry explained. “It was a hard one to take, I found out when I was on the course at Mount Juliet.

“I was chatting to Michael Duignan and a few of the lads over the last few days, it’s been a tough one for them to take. You just have to get over things like that. That’s sport and that’s how it goes sometimes.

“We’ve got a good group of young lads now and hopefully we can build something around them for the future.”

“They are definitely steps in the right direction..”

Offaly’s appearance in the All-Ireland minor hurling final follows on from their recent appearance in the All-Ireland U20 football finale last year, a game that they won.

And it is that progress which has given the Clara native plenty of cause for optimism in the coming years.

“Like everyone I know that there is a long way to go, but they are definitely steps in the right direction,” he adds. “It just goes to show the work they’ve put in, even over the last three or four years is starting to pay off a little bit.

“If we can get everyone to keep working and keep pulling in the same direction going forward, hopefully we can get back to competing at the highest level.”

Jameson is proud to announce Irish professional golfer Shane Lowry as their newest brand ambassador. Two living legends, Shane Lowry and Jameson, are coming together for a three-year global ambassadorship.

To find out more about Jameson visit www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ie/. Follow the conversation on social #WidenTheCircle @jamesonwhiskey.

Read More About: offaly gaa, shane lowry