Shane Kingston praised for touching gesture to Dillon Quirke’s family

Cork senior hurling star Shane Kingston has been widely praised for his touching gesture made to the family of Dillon Quirke, after the Tipperary hurler’s untimely passing.

Kingston locked horns with Quirke in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship in May, as the Rebel County ran out 3-30 to 1-24 winners against their provincial foes.

After the game, both players swapped jerseys, with Kingston returning home with Quirke’s jersey.

Just a few weeks on from the game, the GAA community was rocked by the sudden passing of Quirke, leading to Kingston’s classy gesture to the family of the Tipperary star, as he returned the jersey to the family.

“It was a touch of real class from Kingston to travel all that way to pay his respects…”

The story was revealed by Tipperary Star journalist Enda Treacy, who praised the Cork star in doing so.

“There have been so many touching stories of people who have reached out to the Quirke family to give them comfort since Dillon’s passing,” he wrote in his column.

“But one that really has stuck with me is the gesture from Cork hurler Shane Kingston, who travelled up to Clonoulty to give the Quirke family back Dillon’s jersey from his final Tipperary game against Cork back in May.

“The two men had marked each other in the game and traded jerseys at the final whistle, and it was a touch of real class from Kingston to travel all that way to pay his respects, and it really showed the quality of the Cork hurling family.”

After Quirke’s sudden passing, all club games in Tipperary were postponed as a mark of respect, with club action set to resume in the Premier County this weekend.

Quirke’s club, Clonoulty-Rossmore face Moycarkey-Borris on Sunday afternoon, with the game scheduled to take place in Boherlahan.

