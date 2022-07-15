Shane Dowling pinpoints where the All-Ireland final will be won

Who have you got?

Former Limerick All-Ireland winning hero Shane Dowling has revealed where he thinks Sunday’s final between the Treaty County and Kilkenny will be won.

Both sides come into the Croke Park showdown off the back of fine summer campaigns, but that will count for little on Sunday as the pair go head to head for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

There are plenty of match-ups to keep a close eye on throughout the game, but the reality is that the outcome of the game is likely to be decided before the two teams take to the field at the famous Jones’ Road venue.

“Some people will say the biggest battle will take place on the sideline, but I beg to differ…”

And writing in his column for RTE ahead of the game, Dowling has pinpointed where he feels the game will be won and lost.

“Some people will say the biggest battle will take place on the sideline, but I beg to differ,” Dowling wrote. “That battle will be won or lost in the 10 days leading up to the game.

“Who prepared better, who will get their tactics right, who will get the game plan right. That won’t happen on Sunday, it’s happening as we speak.”

Conditions are also likely to play a key role this weekend, with the Treaty eyeing a third All-Ireland title in a row.

He added: “What you have got is – whatever about the two best teams in the country – you have the two best teams at tackling and turnovers.

“Say whatever you want about the game, but it is a proven fact that whoever does that more often and more consistently, will generally win.”

Limerick v Kilkenny.

Ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling final, Limerick have been a dealt a major setback ahead of the game.

Cian Lynch is expected to miss the game through a foot injury, with starting XV’s for both teams set to be confirmed in due course.

