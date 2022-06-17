Shane Dowling hits out at online abuse after Sunday Game controversy

It has been a tough few days for Shane Dowling.

Former Limerick inter-county star, and RTE hurling analyst Shane Dowling has hit out at the online abuse he received over the last 10 days from different quarters.

In the aftermath of the Munster senior hurling final, Dowling and his Sunday Game counterpart Brendan Cummins singled out a number of overly-zealous incidents involving Clare players during their clash against Limerick.

As a result, both Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes were handed subsequent bans following the analysis on show, but both were then rescinded shortly after.

“I have never experienced the levels of online abuse..”

And writing in his column for RTE, Dowling shared the torrent of abuse he received following his coverage of the incidents on the national broadcaster.

“I have never experienced the levels of online abuse that I have been subjected to over the last ten days, but obviously that is where society is gone,” he began.

“It is not very nice, and players go through a hard time. A lot of people disagree with what was broadcasted, and a lot agree, while some make up their own agendas to suit themselves. It’s like everything really.

"Emotions are always running high in a Munster Championship game, you're always trying to get something on the opponent. But it's really important we keep them in check." Brendan Cummins examines some unsavoury incidents during the Munster final.

“The only thing I’ll say on the matter is The Sunday Game has always shown talking points, long before I ever was with them..

“The lads have now gotten off on a technicality, and more power to their legal team, or whoever it was spotted whatever could be done. We can now look forward to both games, full panels of players, and no excuses.”

While Dowling was subjected to torrents of online abuse, both players’ suspensions have been overturned, leading to criticism in the wake of that.

Yesterday, Joe Canning suggested that the fiasco ‘tarnished‘ a brilliant refereeing performance on the day by John Keenan.

“I think it’s an injustice to John Keenan and everyone on the day that officiated,” he said.

“I think he did a great job in the game. In all honesty I think it was one of the best refereeing performances I have seen in a long time.”

