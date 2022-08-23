Dublin tipped for Leinster success after Micheál Donoghue’s arrival

A new era begins in the capital.

Former Dublin inter-county hurler Ryan O’Dwyer has backed newly-appointed boss Micheál Donoghue to bring success back to the capital on the provincial after his high-profile announcement as manager.

Donoghue takes charge of the Sky Blues following the departure of Mattie Kenny in recent weeks, as the Dubs moved fast to appoint a successor to the former Cuala man.

However, the task facing Donoghue will not be easy, with the Dubs struggling in recent times.

“I don’t think they are a million miles away from it…”

Dublin have not won a Leinster inter-provincial crown since their 2013 win, and have not reached an All-Ireland semi-final since then either.

Despite that, Donoghue will be hopeful that he can harness the potential bubbling under the surface in Dublin, as explained by O’Dwyer.

O’Dwyer was speaking on RTE’s Game On to discuss the appointment on Monday evening. “It’s not going to be a case that Micheál Donoghue comes in and flicks a switch and all of a sudden they are contesting Leinster again.

“You have to be realistic about it. If you’re setting goals at the start of this year for Dublin, it’s not going to be about winning an All-Ireland or even Leinster, though they could win a Leinster.

“It will be about holding your own in the league and try out as many players as you can because I think that’s what has been lacking the last couple of years.”

He then added: “A realistic goal for the championship is to get to a Leinster final. I don’t think it’s out of Dublin’s reach and if the bounce of a ball went their way they could have been [there] this year.

“I don’t think they are a million miles away from it. I just think it’s about getting confidence and knowing your team when you get to championship.”

Micheál Donoghue.

While Donoghue comes into his new role with plenty of expectation, he will be keen to stress that this is a long-term project for he and his Dublin squad.

The former Galway boss has been out of inter-county management since 2019, but his appointment will come as a boost to Dublin.

This year, Dublin just missed out on a place in the All-Ireland phase of the Hurling Championship, losing out to Wexford by a slim margin on the final day of the Leinster Championship.

Read More About: dublin gaa, michael donoghue