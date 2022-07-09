Westmeath’s Ronan O’Toole reflects on ‘dream come true’ Tailteann Cup win

Westmeath have won the Tailteann Cup.

Westmeath hero Ronan O’Toole reflected on his ‘dream come true’ moment at Croke Park, as the Lake County claimed the Tailteann Cup on Saturday afternoon at GAA HQ against Cavan.

Jack Cooney‘s side ended up winning the contest by four points, with Thomas Galligan’s dismissal in the 58th minute changing the course of the game.

And speaking after the game, Westmeath’s five-point hero reflected on his ‘dream come true’ at the historic Jones’ Road venue.

Ronan O’Toole: “It’s a bit surreal to be honest..”

“It’s a bit surreal to be honest,” he said after the game when speaking to RTE. “As a child I always dreamed about playing in Croke Park on a big stage and lift silverware.

“We’re just delighted to do that today and have all these supporters were cheering us on.

“I was seven years of age when our selectors John Keane and Dessie Dolan were here gracing the field and lifting the Leinster title.

“I always dreamed that I would lift silverware here and that dream has come true today.”

“We’re delighted to win today and bring the Tailteann Cup back to Mullingar…”

After winning this afternoon, Westmeath became the first side to win the Tailteann Cup in the competition’s inaugural season.

In turn, it brings an end to their 2022 inter-county campaign which saw them just miss out on promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League.

“We’re delighted to win today and bring the Tailteann Cup back to Mullingar,” O’Toole added.

“We have progressively gotten better through the Tailteann Cup. We knew Cavan would be a great opposition and they showed that today.

“It was down to the last five minutes there, we got the goal and pulled away at the right time and won the game.”

