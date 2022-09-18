Philly McMahon hails ‘ambitious’ Paul Mannion after Kilmacud Crokes win

Paul Mannion is a man in form.

Former Dublin senior inter-county star Philly McMahon hailed the ‘ambitious’, yet ‘easy going’ Paul Mannion after the now exiled Dublin footballer starred in Kilmacud Crokes’ Dublin Championship win against Cuala on Saturday evening.

Mannion, 29, has confirmed his intention to not return to Dublin on a number of occasions before, but there remains a hope that he could return to the fold before he calls time on his Gaelic games career.

That is the hope of McMahon at least, who believes that his possible Dublin return may hinge on his potential success with his club side Kilmacud Crokes.

“I think that it will depend on how he does this year with [Kilmacud] Crokes…”

Last season, Mannion missed out on Crokes’ heartbreaking end – as they lost their All-Ireland decider against Kilcoo at Croke Park.

But Crokes have impressed so far this term at least, with their narrow win against local rivals Cuala sealing their place in the semi-final stage of the Dublin Championship.

In that game and win, Mannion scored 0-04 despite being hauled off with a ‘low-grade’ injury.

A double blow in 60 seconds for champions Crokes. Paul Mannion is forced off through injury, Niall O'Callaghan finds the net for Cuala

📺 Watch live coverage of @KCrokesGAAClub v @CualaCLG in the Dublin SFC quarter-finals on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer https://t.co/eReU6snW0Y #GAA pic.twitter.com/sRZlkBfa6D — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 17, 2022

“He’s an easy going guy,” McMahon said when speaking on RTE. “He is the type of guy that might say, ‘you know what, I’m actually enjoying club football here and I want to give it a good crack’.

“He is also ambitious and is playing so well that there might be another challenge for him there before his career completely ends.

“I think that it will depend on how he does this year with [Kilmacud] Crokes.”

Paul Mannion.

While it remains unlikely that Mannion will return to the Dublin fold any time soon, he is at least showing his inter-county boss what he is missing.

Crokes will now play in the Dublin Championship semi-final, as they look to right the wrongs of their disappointing end to their last club campaign.

