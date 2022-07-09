Peter Canavan pinpoints where Dublin v Kerry tie will be won

A huge game awaits on Sunday afternoon.

Tyrone great Peter Canavan has tipped Kerry to get the better of Dublin in the All-Ireland senior football semi-final this weekend at Croke Park.

The Kingdom and the Dubs collide at GAA HQ on Sunday afternoon, with a place in the All-Ireland final on offer for the victors.

However, Dublin come into the game off the back of a wretched National Football League campaign, but have reacted well so far in the Championship. They also breezed through the Leinster Championship.

But despite that, Kerry are the slight favourites for the tie against Dublin, after their efforts this year.

“Due to their firepower up front, I think Kerry will shade a titanic struggle..”

Writing in his column for Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s semi-final action, Canavan has pinned his prediction for a ‘titanic struggle’ to the mast.

“Who will stand up and make a difference outside of those two players [Con O’Callaghan & David Clifford]?,” he writes. “If you are looking at attacking options, I would have to edge towards Kerry.

“David Moran looks to be in great shape. If they can win enough ball in the middle sector, there is no reason why Seán O’Shea, Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney cannot hurt Dublin.

“Due to their firepower up front, I think Kerry will shade a titanic struggle.”

Dublin v Kerry.

Dublin have dominated proceedings between the two sides since 2011, when they bridged their considerable gap from their last All-Ireland senior football title win.

Since then, Kerry have only won an All-Ireland title once, with that success arriving in 2014 against Donegal in the final.

They have lost two successive finals to Dublin since then however, in 2015 and 2019. Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is at 3.30pm, and you can get all the details for the game here.

