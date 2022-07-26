Peter Canavan explains why David Clifford is his ‘player of the year’

A superb season.

Tyrone great Peter Canavan has explained exactly why David Clifford is his player of the year, with the Fossa and East Kerry clubman inspiring the Kingdom to their 38th All-Ireland title on Sunday.

Clifford kicked a fine individual tally of eight points on the day, with his efforts helping to drag Jack O’Connor’s side over the line at Croke Park.

And writing in his column for Sky Sports following the conclusion of the All-Ireland Championship, Canavan detailed exactly why he viewed Clifford as the best player in the country this year.

“David Clifford is my player of the year,” Canavan wrote. “Had he remained on the pitch against Tyrone last year, there’s every possibility that Kerry would have won the All-Ireland in 2021.

“He went off injured and gave Tyrone the upper hand in extra-time.

“His ability to win dirty ball, the quality of his fetching, the marks that he took, the quality of his points off both feet, his intelligence playing in front of a double-sweeper to win ball and to kick over the bar.

“What a player. What a man.”

David Clifford.

In claiming the All-Ireland title on Sunday afternoon, Clifford has etched his name into Kerry folklore by ending their long wait for Sam Maguire.

“It’s very hard to put into words I suppose,” Clifford explained when speaking to RTE after the game. “It’s very obvious that it is something that I dreamt of all my life.

“I was always confident that we would get over the line even thought it hasn’t worked out for us over the last couple of years.

“It was unbelievable, and to hear the crowd in our back during the second-half was unbelievable.”

