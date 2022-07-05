Paul McGrath rallies behind Ursula Jacob after online abuse

A nice message.

Former Ireland international Paul McGrath has offered his support to Ursula Jacob, after the former Wexford inter-county star was subjected to nasty online abuse.

On Monday evening, Jacob hit back at the abuse she was being subjected to, with an article online leading with a comment that criticised her punditry.

“I think it’s very childish of people to slate this young lady..”

“I think it’s very childish of people to slate this young lady,” McGrath wrote on social media as he leapt to the defence of Jacob.

“Met Ursula on numerous occasions and she has always been pleasant. There is nothing wrong with the Wexford accent, I nearly have one myself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Mcgrath (@paulnumber5)

“Keep up the good work Ursula.”

McGrath’s words of support follow on from the GAA community condemning the article in question, with leading GAA figures getting involved.

Also, RTE’s Head of Sport Declan McBennett, and broadcaster Marty Morrissey both offered words of support to the four-time All-Ireland winner.

From an @RTEsport perspective Ursula was a brilliant player & is an excellent pundit. She is on our @TheSundayGame panels because she has the credibility, an informed opinion & ability to articulate that opinion. We support her unequivocally & utterly condemn personal abuse. https://t.co/4H9zMdL2bD — Declan McBennettRTE (@RTEmcbennettd) July 4, 2022

I’m with you 100% Úrsula as you know anyway. Your reputation as a player and knowledge of the games that you love is untouchable. We are so privileged to have you as part of our team. — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) July 5, 2022

Following on from Jacob’s tweet and the subsequent words of support, Benchwarmers apologised for any offence caused by the publication of the article.

“We apologise to Ursula or any of the pundits on RTÉ that we might have offended by reposting comments and opinions online that might have been negative to any of the RTÉ panel,” the sports website said.

Read More About: paul mcgrath, Ursula Jacob