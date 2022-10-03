Paul Mannion faces ‘long-term’ injury layoff after Kilmacud Crokes injury

A blow for Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilmacud Crokes boss boss Robbie Brennan has confirmed that Paul Mannion is set to miss out on the next three months of action, after picking up an injury.

Mannion, 29, picked up an ankle injury during Crokes’ pulsating Dublin championship win against local rivals Cuala.

And despite a positive early prognosis on the injury, Mannion has been forced into surgery following his injury setback.

“He’s gone long-term now, and is looking at a rehab programme…”

That is according to his club boss Brennan, who is likely to be without his star man for the rest of the Dublin championship.

“It’s not good, unfortunately,” Brennan told RTÉ Radio One’s Sunday Sport. “We thought he wouldn’t be too bad because he was walking after the Cuala game, and we felt it wasn’t too bad.

“He went in for surgery on Thursday. He’s gone long-term now, and is looking at a rehab programme.

“I think the recovery period is three months from a surgery like that, I think it’s the ankle. Surgery went well. He’s getting stuck into it now.

“We won’t be trying to rush him back. He’s got a full inter-county season ahead with Dessie and the lads. I’m sure that will be his focus going forward.”

While the loss of Mannion is a blow, Crokes’ injury setback will at least be softened by the presence of Shane Walsh in their starting XV for the rest of the club championship.

During Sunday’s Dublin championship semi-final win against Thomas Davis, Walsh scored a total of 0-08, with 0-05 coming from free-kick’s.

But for Mannion, it now means that he is likely to miss out on Dublin’s early pre-season preparations for the 2023 campaign – with Dessie Farrell’s side permitted to return to training in late-November.

The 29-year-old returns to inter-county action next year for the first time since 2020, the last time Dublin won an All-Ireland senior title.

