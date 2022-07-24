Pat Spillane namechecks Tyrone great as ‘superstar’ during Sunday Game finale

The end of an era.

The All-Ireland Football final has brought the curtain down on Pat Spillane’s storied broadcasting career, as the Kerry legend takes a back seat from his duties on the Sunday Game.

Just two weeks ago Spillane confirmed that he is going to step aside, with tributes pouring his way in the aftermath of his announcement.

And speaking during his final broadcast with RTE, Spillane reflected on some of best memories he had when on punditry duties with the national broadcaster.

“He was the superstar and he was real class..”

In doing so, he namechecked Peter Canavan as one of the great players he witnessed when asked about his favourite player/and or moment on duty.

“The ultimate in life is to get paid for your profession, to be a soccer player or a singer or whatever,” he began.

Pat Spillane has been a leading and legendary voice in #RTEGAA broadcasting and analysis. On his final #SundayGame, we look back at the last three decades and present him with a special momento. #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/YaqpquvwDd — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 24, 2022

“The next best thing in life is to be paid for talking about your hobby and your passion. I’ve been privileged enough to talk and write about Gaelic Games for the last 30-odd years with RTE.

“It has been a wonderful rollercoaster ride. There has been highs and lows, and I thank RTE for giving me the chance and sticking with me for 30 years.

“And I suppose for the Irish people for allowing me part of their living room. It has been a great time. Someone asked me this earlier, it can’t be a Kerry player!

“I think Peter Canavan was. He was the superstar and he was real class.”

Pat Spillane.

While Spillane may be retiring from RTE duties in front of the TV screens, he will continue his role as a columnist for the Sunday World in the meantime.

During his segment on the show in the build-up to the final, Spillane was also handed a signed Dublin jersey by Ciaran Whelan, with Sean Cavanagh also paying tribute to the Kerry great.

