Pat Spillane to retire from The Sunday Game

The end of an era.

Pat Spillane is to retire from his punditry duties with the Sunday Game, bringing an end to his three-decade long stint in front of the TV screens.

Spillane has been a regular fixture on RTE, after beginning his stint with the national broadcaster as a co-commentator at the end of his playing career.

Now 66, the Kerry great won eight All-Ireland titles prior to his spell in punditry, and revealed his decision prior to the Tailteann Cup final between Cavan and Westmeath at Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

“”I’m out the gap, I’m riding off into the sunset…”

“I made my decision a few months ago that this would be my last year with the Sunday Game,” he said.

“It’s my last All-Ireland semi-final that I will be covering, and in two week’s time will be my last outing with the Sunday Game for the All-Ireland final.

“I’ve had 30 years, and 30 years in any job or great gig is a long time. I won’t be going away completely, because I will still be writing in the Sunday World for the next couple of years, and annoying people about GAA!

“Tomorrow morning I am going to explain why I left and chose this year to leave. Every dog has his day, and I had a great time. I leave with no regrets and lots of great memories.”

He adds: “I’m looking forward to a more relaxing time out of the pressure cooker of the Sunday Game, and I am looking forward to analysing two really exciting games over the next couple of weeks..

“I’m out the gap, I’m riding off into the sunset.”

