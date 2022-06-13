Pat Spillane pinpoints reason why Mayo will not win the All-Ireland title

He is not buying into Mayo’s comeback win against Kildare.

Pat Spillane has rubbished claims that Mayo could win an All-Ireland crown this year, despite their late rally and win against Kildare at Croke Park over the weekend.

Trailing Kildare heading into the closing stages of the qualifier showdown, Mayo roared past the Lilywhites with an incredible late show at the Jones’ Road venue.

But despite their late rally and unquestionable character shown, Spillane has suggested that James Horan’s side will not claim an All-Ireland title this year.

“That is not All-Ireland winning form, and I will keep repeating the mantra..”

On the Sunday Game, Spillane initially would not rule Mayo out of the race, but after being questioned again by host Des Cahill, he eventually said Horan’s side are likely to fall short again.

“Mayo are there, and you don’t write them off,” he began. “But that first-half performance would worry me.

“If that was against Dublin or Kerry they would be out the gate. They are there, and they could pull another big shock against a big gun. But “I’m not going to say it..”

"That's not All-Ireland winning form" Pat Spillane talks Mayo after they made their way past Kildare and into the All-Ireland quarter-final draw

He then added: “They’re still not going to win an All-Ireland. They saw forwards, forwards, forwards.. Against Kildare their starting six forwards got a combined total of six points from play.

“That is not All-Ireland winning form, and I will keep repeating the mantra.”

While Spillane may not think Mayo have enough to get over the line in terms of their All-Ireland hopes, he will be hoping that his home county Kerry will see them off in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The Kingdom eased to their second Munster provincial crown in a row, and will now face a Mayo side who have defeated Monaghan and Kildare in the qualifiers.

