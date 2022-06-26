Pat Spillane issues scathing assessment of ‘forgettable’ Dublin and Derry wins

Pat Spillane was far from impressed.

Pat Spillane has offered a scathing assessment of the All-Ireland quarter-finals that took place on Saturday evening at Croke Park.

Both Dublin and Derry eased to wins against Cork and Clare respectively, as both ties conformed to expectation.

However, while Spillane was impressed with Derry, and unsurprised by Dublin’s ease of win, he did issue a scathing assessment of the two games at GAA HQ

“This was two turkey shoots. This was two very good teams playing two very average teams..”

“On the games.. Thankfully I wasn’t at the game, I was watching it on TV,” he replied when asked about Saturday’s ties on the Sunday Game.

“They were two of those games that you would have loved to have recorded on TV and fast forwarded to the end and find out what the final score was.”

He added: “This was two turkey shoots. This was two very good teams playing two very average teams. A lot of companies give money back if you’re not happy with a product.

“If those terms and conditions operated last night, people who paid for that game would be demanding their money back. That’s not to take away.. What I like about Derry is that they are a Croke Park team.

𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐬 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢-𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬! Highlights of Dublin’s 0-21 to 0-10 win over Cork! pic.twitter.com/giMGwHxCqc — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 26, 2022

“What do I mean by that? Physicality, fitness, conditioning and hard-running pace. They have it all. Clare were lambs to the slaughter. They sat deep and let Derry run at them. There was only one result, a 14-point hammering.

𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝟱-𝟭𝟯 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝟮-𝟴 ⚪️🔴Highlights of a stunning victory for @Doiregaa over the Banner! pic.twitter.com/AdilJm0J5x — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 26, 2022

“The other game was a strange sort of one. If I ever saw a team sleepwalk to victory, Dublin did in about second-gear against a Cork team that were in damage limitation mode, only there for a moral victory.

“File those two games under the forgettable category.”

Dublin and Derry.

With easy wins for both teams, there may be concerns that both may go into their respective semi-final ties slightly undercooked.

However, Derry have shown their class on a number of occasions in the Ulster Championship and will be confident that they can reach an All-Ireland senior football final.

Meanwhile, Dublin have yet to be truly tested in the Championship this year, and they are likely to be without the injured pair of Con O’Callaghan and James McCarthy for their semi-final.

